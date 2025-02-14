TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Coeur Mining makes up about 1.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Coeur Mining worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 93.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

CDE opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.35 and a beta of 1.59. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

