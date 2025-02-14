TSP Capital Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Novavax accounts for 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Novavax worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $133,225.40. This trade represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.