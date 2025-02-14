Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77), Zacks reports. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.930 EPS.

Twilio stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

