Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77), Zacks reports. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.930 EPS.
Twilio Price Performance
Twilio stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
