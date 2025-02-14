U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Further Reading

