UBS Group Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $156.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. Leidos has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

