UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCBJY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 101,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. UCB has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $100.66.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

