Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion.
Unicharm Price Performance
UNICY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 598,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
