Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion.

Unicharm Price Performance

UNICY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 598,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.