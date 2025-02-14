Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 541,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 357,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The stock has a market cap of £14.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.71.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

