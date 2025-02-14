Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $250.96 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $240.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

