Ur-Energy’s (URG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target (up previously from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,574,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

