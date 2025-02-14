Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.49. Uxin shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 16,825 shares.

Uxin Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

