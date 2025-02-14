Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.49. Uxin shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 16,825 shares.
Uxin Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
