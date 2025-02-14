V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Shares of TMUS opened at $265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

