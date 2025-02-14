V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Booking makes up 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,527,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,930.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,487.36. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

