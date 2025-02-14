V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

PYPL opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

