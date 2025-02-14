Values Added Financial LLC Buys 41,057 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 864.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.