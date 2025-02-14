Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 11,886 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $924.40 and a 200-day moving average of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,045.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

