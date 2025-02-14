Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,936 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Qorvo worth $57,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 163.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 276.75, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.