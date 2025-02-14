VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after buying an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,385,000.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

