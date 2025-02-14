VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
