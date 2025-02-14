Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after buying an additional 204,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

