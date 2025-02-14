Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11,262.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $148,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,779,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,450,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

