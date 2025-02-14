Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.