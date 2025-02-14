Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

