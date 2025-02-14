Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $462,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VCIT opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.