Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.09 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

