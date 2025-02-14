Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $278.65 and last traded at $278.36, with a volume of 19624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.53 and a 200 day moving average of $263.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.