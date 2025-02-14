Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $278.65 and last traded at $278.36, with a volume of 19624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.23.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.53 and a 200 day moving average of $263.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
