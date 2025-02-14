Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Life Planning Partners Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $628,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000.

Shares of VB opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.62.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

