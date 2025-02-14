Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

