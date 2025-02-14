Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

