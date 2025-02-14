Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 106,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,930. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

