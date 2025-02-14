Vicus Capital Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.