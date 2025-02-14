Vicus Capital Has $955,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

