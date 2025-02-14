Vicus Capital Purchases 651 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VTEB opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
