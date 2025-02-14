Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VOO stock opened at $560.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

