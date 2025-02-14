Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa stock opened at $355.52 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $356.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.90. The company has a market capitalization of $660.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

