Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.740 EPS.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 186,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

