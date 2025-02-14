Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $39.50 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $172.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

