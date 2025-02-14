Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $54.36 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Trimble worth $54,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.