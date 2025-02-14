Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 135,656 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,656 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.27% of Smurfit Westrock worth $75,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

