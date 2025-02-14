Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 343,798 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 343,798 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.21% of NIKE worth $234,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

