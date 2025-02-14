Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 85,142 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 85,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $486.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

