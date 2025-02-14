Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 98,269 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,269 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $165,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after acquiring an additional 174,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,694,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $442.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.05 and a 1 year high of $443.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

