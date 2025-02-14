Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,199 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $259.07 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $239.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

