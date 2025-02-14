Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $27,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Shares of VMC opened at $269.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

