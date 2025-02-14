W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,940,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.