W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.