W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $649.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $375.77 and a one year high of $663.87. The company has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $602.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

