Wabash National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Insider Activity

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.