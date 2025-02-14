Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

