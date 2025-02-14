Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

