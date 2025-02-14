Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 122,045 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 173.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 80,226 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

